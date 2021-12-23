Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in velvet gown at the screening of ’83’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 was screened yesterday in Mumbai with a red carpet that was teeming with Bollywood’s who’s who.

Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kapil and Romi Dev, Kabir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, among others, were dressed to the T for the star-studded screening.

But, Deepika, who plays Romi Dev’s character in the film, stole the show in a classic, elegant, and old school glam gown.

The actor, styled by Shaleena Nathani, opted for a custom dark navy blue strapless velvet gown with a plunging neckline and a train from Gauri and Nainika.

Having walked several national and international red carpets, she knows what works when it comes to putting together a moment defining ensemble. She styled her gown with a statement diamond and emerald necklace and rings.

Her makeup was a take on old Hollywood glam — double-lined eyeliner, nude lips, and her hair styled in a side-swept wavy bob. The look exemplified that in fashion, some things will always be classy, and for good reason.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the ‘83‘ screening in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the ‘83‘ screening in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was seen posing with Ranveer Singh, who essays Kapil Dev’s character. The couple’s sartorial synchronisation was once again on point as Ranveer’s white three-piece suit ensemble was the perfect contrast to her deep navy blue gown.

Kapil and Romi Dev at the ’83’ screening in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kapil and Romi Dev at the ’83’ screening in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The real life couple Kapil and Romi Dev were also present for the premiere, looking like royalty in a navy blue bandhgala and a pastel green sari respectively.

