Deepika Padukone slays the ‘white sari and black gown’ look; see pics

Deepika Padukone, as she has proved on numerous occasions, can nail both ethnic and contemporary look with equal elan, and we got to see her acing her fashion game once more at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards 2019.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Padukone looked lovely in an embroidered white sari by Rahul Mishra that was teamed with a contrasting embroidered beige blouse. Dark lipstick and hair tied in a bun completed the look.

The actor was also seen at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 looking ravishing in black. Styled by Nathani, the actor nailed the custom-made Amit Aggarwal pleated gown. The backless number with a long trail was a great red carpet choice. We also like the sleek jewellery and the way her hair was tied into a neat low ponytail.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking gorgeous in a floral-printed ruffled floor-length gown by designer-duo Gauri and Nainika. Minimal make-up and hair tied in a messy bun rounded out the look.

One can also trust the actor to nail chic, casual looks, and her airport looks are good examples of these. At the Mumbai airport, she rocked an all-black outfit. A black tunic top was paired with sheer black stockings. This was further teamed with a jacket and was accessorised with black boots and a matching handbag.

In another look, Padukone looked chic in a white high-neck beaded sweater that was paired with a pair of black jeans. The no-make up look was completed with black sunnies, handbag and boots.

