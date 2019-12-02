Deepika Padukone stuns in this white and golden sari at Sridevi’s biography launch

At the recent Times Litfest in Delhi, Deepika Padukone launched Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar, a biography on the late actor. Written by author and screenwriter Satyarth Nayak, it promises to provide a glimpse in to the life of the superstar. Attending the event, the Piku actor looked lovely in a white and golden embroidered sari which was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse.
The look was rounded out with a statement choker, matching earrings and hair tied in a bun.
The book had been published by Penguin Random House. Speaking on the book, the author said, “I have always been a huge admirer of Sridevi and this book gave me the perfect opportunity to celebrate the journey of India’s beloved screen goddess. It was wonderful interacting with various film personalities that she worked with over the years, and put together their memories and stories into a narrative that charts her saga from a child star to India’s first female superstar.”
Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar: Actor’s life story all set to be published
The look reminded us of the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari she had worn during her post-wedding celebrations. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the ivory sari was teamed with a matching veil. The look was further accessorised with heavy gold and pearl jewellery set from Saboo by AJSK. The look was rounded out with a nude palette with light smokey eyes.
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reception: The couple twinned in ivory outfits
Singh, on the hand, was spotted in an ivory ensemble from Rohit Bal. It featured intricate embroidery work and was paired with a matching shawl.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her latest look?
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App