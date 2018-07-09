Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who wore the classic ‘white tee-blue jeans’ combo better?

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone worked a similar colour combination, but who wore it better? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone worked a similar colour combination, but who wore it better? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to her jet-setting style, Deepika Padukone keeps a light and comfortable wardrobe. Rife with cool blues and basic blacks, the Padmaavat actor’s airport looks are more or less regular, but she somehow manages to add an extra edge of chicness to them.

Recently, we spotted the fashionista at the Mumbai airport, where she was seen keeping it trendy in a white camisole paired with baggy jeans. How easy, yet stylish her get-up is. don’t you agree? To add the oomph factor, Padukone donned a pair of classy black shades and gold baubles.

The actor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and hair coiffed into a messy bun.

Be it international platforms or even the regular street styles, comparisons between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are inevitable, since the duo often make similar style statements.

Earlier, we had spotted the Quantico actor pulling off the same combination. She had paired her white camisole with mom jeans, and though Padukone’s outfit does look more comfortable, we think Chopra carried off her attire with more elan.

Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Whose style do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

