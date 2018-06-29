If looks could kill: Deepika Padukone smoulders on this magazine cover

Deepika Padukone graces the cover of a London-based magazine looking stunning as ever. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone graces the cover of a London-based magazine looking stunning as ever. (Source: File Photo)

Be it red carpets or movie screenings, Deepika Padukone knows how to keep her fashion game strong. And when it comes to magazine covers, she simply smoulders. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actor was spotted gracing the cover of London-based Evening Standard Magazine clad in a white outfit which included a pair of white trousers teamed with a matching top featuring a cut-out detail. Styled by Nicky Yates, she kept her accessories minimal with just a statement bracelet to add some dimension to the look. For the make-up, a dewy sheen with light smokey eyes and messy, half-tied hair added some oomph.

The inside pictures are equally mesmerising. Padukone was seen in a red leather dress that gave ‘biker girl’ vibes. For this look too, she went with a dewy palette with a messy hairdo.

Take a look at all her looks in this video:

AlSO READ| Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: Who made the mom jeans look cooler?

Speaking of Padukone gracing magazine covers, the actor was seen earlier this year on the cover of another London-based fashion magazine Tings, wherein she worked her magic in a black leather jacket. It was her fierce make-up and beautifully tousled hairdo that caught our attention. Make-up artist Gina Kane opted for a dewy palette with nude lips and light smokey eyes while her hair was styled in a messy manner.

What do you think about Padukone’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd