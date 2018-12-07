Deepika Padukone or Kriti Kharbanda: Who wore Sabyasachi’s candy-striped sari better?

Right from Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, Sabyasachi seems to be the hot favourite of the newlyweds. But it’s not just them who are fawning over the designer. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda was seen in a Sabyasachi creation as well.

The Guest iin London actor picked a candy-striped sari from the designer’s spring/summer’19 collection that she teamed with a black sleeveless blouse and a black signature belt by Sabyasachi. She rounded off her look with oversized polki and emerald earrings from Bespoke Vintage Jewels.

Earlier this year, we spotted Deepika Padukone sporting the same sari but the styling was different. She paired it with a full sleeves, jewel neck blouse featuring metallic cuffs and a white belt and we think it was a complete mismatch.

Shaleena Nathani’s efforts left us disappointed but what we liked is the way she accesorised the colourful sari with minimal jewellery – just a pair of beautiful teardrop earrings.

A dewy sheen with bold red lips, perfectly-done eyebrows and hair tied into a neat bun completed her look.

Take a look at the pics:

We think Kriti Kharbanda wins brownie points for her styling. Deepika Padukone, not so much.