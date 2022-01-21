Deepika Padukone and Kourtney Kardashian love this red dress; see pics

With the return of virtual film launches, thanks to the steep rise in Covid-19 cases, celebrities and their stylists are yet again compelled to make fashion statements on a live screen.

But it seems like Deepika Padukone understood the assignment for the trailer launch of her next release, the OTT special Gehraiyaan. The actor proved that while she can command a red carpet look like a pro, a virtual launch can’t take away the oomph factor from her fashion game.

For the event, the 83 actor opted for an eye-catching Milo Maria red dress with a plunging crisscross halter neck. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the calf length leather dress is minimal, but makes a statement with its bright red colour and the gorgeous neckline that Deepika complemented by keeping the accessories minimal, and her hair styled in messy waves.

Her makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips with a dash of bronzer on the cheeks, was on point for this chic look.

It’s a red dress that Kourtney Kardashian also wore with poker straight-middle parted hair, and signature nude-palette makeup. She, too, choose to leave the look un-accessorised.

Gehraiyaan is slated to release on Amazon Prime on Feb 11.

