Deepika Padukone’s Konkani wedding sari was bought from a store in Bengaluru, not designed by Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in Italy’s picturesque Lake Como. After a long wait, the adorable newlyweds took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming photos from their wedding ceremonies, and it goes without saying – they have us completely obsessing over their pictures.

The Bajirao Mastani actors had a Sindhi and a Konkani wedding and looked picture perfect on both days, leaving us with some major fashion and wedding goals.

For the Konkani wedding, Singh opted for a traditional white silk kurta and dhoti with delicate golden work around the borders, and Padukone picked a red and gold Kanjeevaram sari. Although their entire wedding trousseau was designed and curated by the couple’s favourite designer, this particular sari wasn’t from Sabyasachi Mukherji’s collection.

Sabyasachi also took to Instagram to clarify that the wedding sari was gifted to Deepika by her mother.

In the post, the designer wrote, “A Notification – As per Konkani tradition, the bride’s sari is gifted to her by the mother for her wedding. Deepika’s wedding sari was given to us by her mother – Mrs. Ujjala Padukone. We have just received information that the saree was bought from Angadi Galleria, Bengaluru and we would like to give them due credit for the same.” He captioned it saying, “Thank you Shefalee Vasudev @shefatwork @thevofashion for aligning the information. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi”

The sari was given to Sabyasachi later who redesigned it to team it with the veil and the jewellery. The red gold zari Kanjeevaram features the design of Gandaberunda (two-headed bird), the mythological figure, in its body. The bird was the emblem of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore under the Wodeyar kings.

Deepika and Ranveer are all set to host a wedding reception for their family and friends in Bengaluru on November 21.