Fashion flashback: From Deepika to Kim, a look at memorable Met Gala looks

This year’s theme was ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration’. (Photos: Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) This year’s theme was ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration’. (Photos: Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The Met Gala, which is considered as one of the most important days on the fashion calendar, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. But celebs seem to be reliving the past by posting their pictures from the event’s previous edition, making everyone reminisce the gala night, the conversations and most of all the extravagant outfits and grand entrances.

In an open letter in Vogue, Anna Wintour writes, “But this year, instead of standing on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum welcoming guests to a gala, I’ll be at home like most of you.”

The theme for the 2020 Met Gala and the Costume Institute’s accompanying spring exhibition was announced as “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.

The theme invited a walk down memory lane, looking back at over a century-and-a-half of fashion, at garments from 1870 until the present day. When the theme was disclosed the Met stated that it “will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present, and future. Virginia Woolf will serve as the ‘ghost narrator’ of the exhibition.”

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathway and Blake Lively have taken to Instagram to share their past looks from the fashion extravaganza. Take a look below:

The model shared pictures of Met Gala from 2019, 2018 and 2016. (Kendall Jenner /Instagram ) The model shared pictures of Met Gala from 2019, 2018 and 2016. (Kendall Jenner /Instagram )

The actor stepped out in a majestic pink gown and bold winged eyeliner. (Photo: styledbyraghav/ Instagram) The actor stepped out in a majestic pink gown and bold winged eyeliner. (Photo: styledbyraghav/ Instagram)

