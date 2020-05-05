Fashion flashback: From Deepika to Kim, a look at memorable Met Gala looks

The Met Gala, which is considered as one of the most important days on the fashion calendar, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. But celebs seem to be reliving the past by posting their pictures from the event’s previous edition, making everyone reminisce the gala night, the conversations and most of all the extravagant outfits and grand entrances.
In an open letter in Vogue, Anna Wintour writes, “But this year, instead of standing on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum welcoming guests to a gala, I’ll be at home like most of you.”
“Today is, of course, the first Monday in May, a day that for me is typically the busiest and the most exciting of the year. But this year, instead of standing on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum welcoming guests to a gala, I’ll be at home like most of you. With all the grief and hardship in this country, the postponement of a party is nothing. And yet, I am sad about it, and I suspect some of you are too (though I have been delighted by those who are marking the occasion in creative ways from home). The Met Gala is the primary source of financial support for the Costume Institute, and it is also a night of incredible inventiveness for the fashion community. Not to see what our most talented designers have dreamed up for this year’s red carpet is a kind of loss. A small one in the scheme of things, I know, but a loss nonetheless.” (Source-Vogue.com✔️) . . #annawintour
A sneak peek into the Met Gala’s postponed fashion exhibit: See rare pics
The theme for the 2020 Met Gala and the Costume Institute’s accompanying spring exhibition was announced as “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.
It's that time! 🕰️ 💃 Thrilled to announce the @metcostumeinstitute spring 2020 exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration," opening May 7 with the #MetGala on May 4. #MetAboutTime will trace fashion from 1870 to today along a disruptive timeline, as part of The Met's 150th anniversary celebration. Employing philosopher Henri Bergson’s concept of la durée—time that flows, accumulates, and is indivisible—the show will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future. The concept will also be examined through the writings of Virginia Woolf, who will serve as the “ghost narrator” of the exhibition. 👉 Learn more at the link in bio. This exhibition is made possible by @LouisVuitton. Additional support is provided by @CondeNast. 📸 David Bailey (British, born 1938). Surreal, 1980. © David Bailey. #TheMet #CostumeInstitute #Met150
The theme invited a walk down memory lane, looking back at over a century-and-a-half of fashion, at garments from 1870 until the present day. When the theme was disclosed the Met stated that it “will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present, and future. Virginia Woolf will serve as the ‘ghost narrator’ of the exhibition.”
Stars like Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathway and Blake Lively have taken to Instagram to share their past looks from the fashion extravaganza. Take a look below:
Met Gala Challenge: People are recreating red carpet looks at home, see pics
It’s the first Monday in May… and right about now is when we’d be heading to the carpet for the #MetGala. 💕 I wanted to celebrate today with a look back at some of my favorite moments. It’s always such a fun night in NY filled with beautiful exhibitions and performances ✨ I can’t wait until we can get together again when it’s safe to do so. Which of my #MetGala looks is your favorite? Tell me! #MetGalaMemories
Coronavirus outbreak: The Met Gala has been postponed ‘indefinitely’
Down memory lane: Most striking looks from the Met Gala
Can you believe @voguemagazine called this the most fabulous entrance in @themetgalaofficial history? What a dream come true. Thank you to all of the artists who dedicated their time and talents to bring this moment to life and to put our stamp on fashion history. Can’t wait to be back. 🎥: @voguemagazine Creative and Fashion Director @sammyratelle for @rrrcreative Agency Custom Look: @theblondsny Custom Shoes: @giuseppezanotti Fine Jewelry: @oscarheyman @andreolifinejewelry @johnhardyjewelry @mordekaiofficial Billy Porter's Make-Up: @lasonyagunter Make-Up Assistant: @mikeyclifton Make-Up provided by: @patmcgrathreal Egyptian Litter & Carrier Designs by: @nicolasputvinski Carriers Make-Up: @facebygoran & @ashleyvictoriamua Mr. Porter's Carriers: @julius_anthony @taureanje @kellenstancil @thejoshdrake @lap_nyc @doniejunior
Do you miss the Met Gala?
