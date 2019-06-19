Deepika Padukone gives boss lady vibes as she poses with Kendall Jenner

A bonafide fashion icon, Deepika Padukone manages to catch eyeballs each time she makes a public appearance. Recently, the Piku actor was seen attending a fundraising dinner organised by the Youth Anxiety Center in New York City, and needless to say, turned heads with her looks.

Dressed in a black pantsuit from Alberta Ferretti, the actor nailed power dressing. The flared pants and blazer combo looked lovely on Padukone, who teamed the outfit with matching black pumps and chandelier earrings. Keeping her overall look simple, she styled her hair in loose curls and opted for subtle make-up. She was photographedwith supermodel Kendall Jenner, who was seen wearing a body con dress at the event.

Check out some more photos from the Youth Anxiety Center fundraising dinner:

This isn’t the first time, she rocked a pantsuit look. Earlier, Padukone was seen at the 44th global summit of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in Kochi, making quite a statement in an ensemble from Paule Ka. The checkered blazer was teamed with a matching pair of trousers. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, we like how she used the black camisole to add a risqué element to the look.

With hair parted at the centre, she accessorised her look with earrings from Viange and shoes from Christian Louboutin.