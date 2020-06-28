Here are some pictures of celebrities in blue, to drive away your lockdown blues

Who do you think looked better? (Source: APH Images, Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Who do you think looked better? (Source: APH Images, Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Among the colours that never go out of fashion, is blue. The colour is donned by several celebrities, and it adds an aura depending on the outfit. A blue lehenga, for instance, adds a great novelty to your wardrobe, as does a blue sequin dress.

Here are some instances where actors stunned in the colour.

Shraddha Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in this blue constellation lehenga by Krésha Bajaj. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the outfit was teamed with a cape blouse.

Kriti Sanon looked edgy in this silk dress from Atsu Sekhose. We quite liked the tie-up detail and the puffy sleeves. The look was completed with a messy hairdo.

There is hardly any colour Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot nail and this one is no different. The actor looked absolutely stunning in this sequinned blue outfit with a dramatic bow.

Speaking of sequins and blue, how can one forget Deepika Padukone at the screening of Chhapaak. The actor was seen in a Sabyasachi sari. The look was rounded out with smokey, metallic blue eyes.

Sara Ali Khan was also seen looking pretty in a sky-blue outfit from Prabal Gurung. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look stood out for the sequin details on the outfit and the blue eyeliner.

Alia Bhatt, too, was spotted donning the colour. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor looked lovely in blue jumpsuit with puff sleeves and flared bottoms.

Who do you think looked the best?

