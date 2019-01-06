Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore this crystal dress better?

Deepika Padukone who has been busy turning heads, one appearance at a time, was recently spotted in an emerald blue fitted dress with mirror crystal detailing all over it from the designer Atelier Zuhra’s collection.

The Padmavaat actor paired the emerald blue toned beautiful crystal dress with a multicoloured Scooter LaForge denim jacket and looked rather edgy in it. Experimented with the makeup and hair, she went for bold eyelashes with shimmery eye makeup and a messy hairdo.

While Padukone wore it for the latest cover of Filmfare magazine, Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing the same outfit a few months back at the Social Media Summit Awards.

The Veere Di Wedding actor wore the shattered crystal mirrors dress in a silver tone. The outfit greatly complemented her svelte frame. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the look was rounded out with hair parted neatly at the centre, a pair of strappy heels and a shade of nude lipstick.

Although Kareena Kapoor cut out a pretty picture in this dress, we really liked the way Deepika Padukone did not shy away from experimenting with her looks. Both the looks can be easily recreated for a party night or even for a cocktail party.

Prior to this, Padukone was spotted at the airport with husband and actor Ranveer Singh and like most of the times in the past, the duo was seen turning heads with their sartorial picks as they twinned in black.

Padukone cut out a pretty picture in a black high-neck tee and teamed that with a matching leather skirt. With hair parted at the side, the look was rounded out with black sunnies, black boots, and a black bag. Singh, on the other hand, was seen wearing back as well. He looked dapper in a black tee and teamed that with a black jacket and a pair of black sunnies.

Who do you think styled the outfit better?