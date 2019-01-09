Deepika Padukone nails this quirky all-denim look

It goes without saying that Deepika Padukone looks effortlessly gorgeous almost every time she makes an appearance. Things get only better when the actor decides to experiment. Recently for a Facebook Live, Padukone wore denim separates from Kanika Goyal Label and looked lovely in it. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was quirky, chic and a lot of fun.

The ensemble featuring doodlings by artist, Babbu the Painter, was paired with a white camisole and the actor pulled off the look with panache. We really liked the Christian Louboutin heels that added colour to the look. The look was rounded out with casually tousled hair and black sunnies.

Prior to this, the actor was seen at the airport retuning from a vacation with Ranveer Singh. The Padmaavat actor was seen in a black top and a pair of matching track pants. Black shades and gold hoops rounded out the look.

Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a white T-shirt, layered with a denim jacket. Oversized shades and a hairband completed the look for the Simmba actor.

The couple also turned heads while they were leaving for their vacation. The newly-weds were seen twinning in black. Padukone looked lovely in a black high-neck tee that was teamed with a matchning pencil skirt. The look was accessorised with a matching bag, black sunnies, and boots. Singh, on the other hand, looked sharp in a black tee that was teamed with a black jacket. A pair of black sunnies completed the look.

What do you think of her recent look?