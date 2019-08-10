Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Aug 4 – 10)

Celebrities always have their fashion game on-point, and never miss an occasion to rock the latest trend. Which is why, it comes as no surprise that most of them are often spotted looking stylish at the airport. From Dia Mirza to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday always impresses us with her simple yet chic fashion choices, and her latest look at the airport was no different. Keeping it casual, the Student of the Year 2 actor was spotted in a pair of denim shorts teamed with a basic black T-shirt and black jacket. We really like how she ditched make-up and opted for blow dried hair to complete the look.

Kangana Ranaut

The Judgementall Hai Kya actor always keeps it stylish at the airport, and was recently spotted in a navy blue dress from Runaway Bicycle which was teamed with a Burberry trench coat. We like how the chic look which was rounded out with Miu Miu shoes and accesorised with a pair of round-framed sunglasses and an Off-White bag.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza manages to look lovely in anything she wears, and it was no different at the airport recently. Spotted in a simple white top and blue denims paired with a printed shrug, the actor looked pretty. The simple yet stylish look was rounded out with black footwear and a blue coloured handbag.

Deepika Padukone

After sporting an all-black look, the Piku actor was seen in an all-white ensemble at the airport recently. Keeping it simple, Padukone teamed a white shirt with a pair of trousers and a matching trench coat. We like how she ditched make-up and teamed the look with white sport shoes and a pair of sunglasses. Goes without saying that her lovely smile added wonders to the chic look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Trust Kareena Kapoor to impress with her sartorial choices every time she steps out — whether it is on the red carpet or the airport. Opting for a casual chic look, the Veere Di Wedding looked classy in a carrot red coloured sweatshirt paired with blue pants. We like how she kept her hair neatly tied at the back, and completed the look with a pair of brown footwear, a blue handbag and a pair of sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan

You can never go wrong with an all-black look, and what is exactly what King Khan chose to wear at the airport recently. The Zero actor chose to wear a black jacket, which featured embellishments on the shoulder, with black cargo pants. He opted for a pair of sneakers and black sunglasses to complete the look.

Soha Ali Khan

We like how Soha Ali Khan often opts for simple looks, yet manages to stand out. Recently at the airport, the actor kept it casual in a pair of basic blue denims and white T-shirt. A pair of white sneakers and a brown handbag completed the look.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film Mission Mangal, and was recently spotted at the airport in a black T-shirt paired with olive green pants and mustard overcoat. We are not fans of the plastic heels she teamed with her ensemble, and feel that a pair of flat footwear would have worked better. A pair of sunglasses and handbag completed the look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon keeps her airport looks stylish, and has been spotted in myriad looks lately. For her latest outing, the actor opted for an all-orange look and was seen in a tangerine shirt and matching shorts. She broke the monotony of her look with a pair of white sneakers. Blow dried hair and sunglasses completed the look.