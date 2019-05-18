Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (May 12 – May 18)

From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the airport this week. While some chose to wear traditional outfits, others impressed in casual wear. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Deepika Padukone

Advertising

Deepika Padukone, who has been impressing with her sartorial choices at the Cannes Film Festival, looked lovely as she reached Cannes on the French Riviera. Spotted in a denim jacket and matching pants which was teamed with a white shirt, she looked absolutely stunning. Red pumps and red lips added a pop of colour to her look, which was completed with open hair, a pair of sunglasses and her dazzling smile.

Janhvi Kapoor

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport recently dressed in a white kurta and powder blue palazo pants teamed with a printed pink dupatta. The actor, who gave out lovely summer vibes, kept her overall look simple and teamed her attire with a pair of juttis. She opted to keep her hair neatly tied at the back.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actor, who is attending the ongoing Cannes Film Festival at the moment, was spotted at the airport leaving for the event in a shirt and flared jeans from Gucci. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the actor nailed the casual look. Keeping her curly hair open, she accessoried her look with a bag from Off-White and Saint Laurent shoes.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Advertising

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s style can best be described as easy breezy. Dressed in a blue shirt and white shorts, the actor looked all set to beat the scorching summer heat. A pair of while sneakers and sunglasses completed the actor’s casual look.

Sonam Kapoor

Giving travel goals, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a red blazer set from the label Row and black shoes. She styled her look with a black bag, hoops and black sunglasses.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was all smiles at the airport recently, and was even spotted posing with the security staff. Dressed in a pink check maxi dress, which had a knee high slit at the front, she opted for comfort wear for her travel. A sling bag and open hair completed the actor’s look, who chose to accessorise it with a pair of sunglasses.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in an all-black look at the airport recently. Dressed in a black jumpsuit, the actor kept her look simple and opted for a no make-up look. Loose hair, black handbag and black stilettos, completed the casual look.

Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted in casual wear at the airport. Teaming a white coloured jersey with the number 23 printed on it with a pair of beige cargo pants, the actor opted for comfort over style. A blue bandana and brown shoes completed the Kalank actor’s look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon donned a yellow check collared dress and teamed it with yellow heels, proving yet again that the sunshine colour is indeed the season’s latest trend. Opting for a no make-up look, she kept her hair open and accessorised her look with a pair of black sunnies.

Who do you think looked best?