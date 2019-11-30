Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Nov 24-Nov 30)

Once again, Bollywood put its best fashion foot forward. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Once again, Bollywood put its best fashion foot forward. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Celebrity airport looks this week were a mixed bag and the sartorial choices left us impressed and wanting more.

As they threw in a myriad colours, many chose to go casual, while a few kept it classy and others were at their ethnic best. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut, here are some of the best airport looks of the week.

Check out the pictures here.

Alia Bhatt

Alia keeps it cool with a blue jacket. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia keeps it cool with a blue jacket. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport this week in a bright blue jacket teamed up with black pants which had black buttons on the side. She was sans makeup and her hair was left open. The look was completed with a pair of basic white sneakers.

Kangana Ranaut

The actor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor is well-known for acing airport looks and this time was no surprise either. She looked graceful in this off-white kurti set which she teamed up with pastel pink juttis. Looking every inch classy, she completed her look with a black tote and a pair of sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan makes a statement in a simple attire at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan makes a statement in a simple attire at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Kedarnath actor kept it basic with a white camisole teamed with a pair of black track pants. To complete her look, she donned an animal print scarf around her neck and white sneakers.

Disha Patani

We adore the Mickey Mouse graphic T-shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We adore the Mickey Mouse graphic T-shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it chic in an all-white look, we love Patani’s graphic Mickey Mouse T-shirt. She teamed the loose tee with a pair of ripped white denim shorts and white sneakers.

Deepika Padukone

She looks pretty as a picture in a fuchsia coloured kurti set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She looks pretty as a picture in a fuchsia coloured kurti set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone looked pretty as a picture in a bright fuchsia kurti set with golden detailing. She completed her look with a leather brown tote and caramel brown pair of juttis. Her hair was tied in a pony and it was minimal on the accessorise front. However, what stole the show was her glowing skin.

Taapsee Pannu

The burnt orange co-ord set makes for a good fashion statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The burnt orange co-ord set makes for a good fashion statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept it a lively affair in a bright burnt orange co-ord set which was teamed up with a black crop top underneath. She had tied her hair in a loose bun with a little hair left open. To complete her look she wore silver earrings with black tassels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Keeping it uber cool in the all-black look, Kapoor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Keeping it uber cool in the all-black look, Kapoor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jhanvi Kapoor gives us all the chilled out vibes in an all-black look. She’s teamed a pair of cigarette denims, a crop top and a plain black shrug with a pair of white sneakers. To complete her look she was seen carrying a beige colour side bag.

Katrina Kaif

She looks magnificent in this attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She looks magnificent in this attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Another actor was sported in an all-black look and it was none other than Katrina Kaif. She looked polished in a black windcheater teamed with black sports bra and a pair of track pants. Black running shoes and circular frames completed her look.

Let us know what do you think about their looks.

