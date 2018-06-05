Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut show chic ways to incorporate black in your travel style

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut nail airport fashion in black outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut nail airport fashion in black outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Looking fabulous at airports is no mean feat, we often tend to either dress down too much or overdress in a bid to look chic. But Bollywood fashionistas like Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut definitely know the trick to nail their airport looks. And this time too the actors enthralled us while sashaying down the Mumbai airport.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor was spotted on her way to London wearing a black jumpsuit that featured a tie-detail on the waist. She further styled it with an ivory trench coat. Accessorisinng her attire with a pair of black boots and a matching tote bag, we think she made a chic style statement. Keeping her make-up minimal, she tied her curly hair into a low ponytail.

Deepika Padukone

The Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a black, tucked in tee, which featured a cut-out detail on the neckline, which she styled with a pair of flared jeans and a black leather jacket. A quilted handbag with a pair of sneakers, dark sunnies and a statement watch rounded out her look.

Padukone has also been seen wearing this top previously while travelling. But at that time, she styled it differently – with a pair of blue, distressed denims and accessorised it with a pair of Givenchy sandals, a black handbag from Celine and dark sunglasses. Keeping her make-up minimal with glossy lips, she rounded off with neatly tied hair.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

