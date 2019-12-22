Deepika Padukone, Kajol and more: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 15-Dec 21)

This past week, we saw star power swing in and out of the airport in style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Designed by Rajan Sharma) This past week, we saw star power swing in and out of the airport in style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Bollywood’s affinity with fashion, particularly airport fashion, is not unknown. Whenever we have spotted celebrities, they have kept their best fashion foot forward, obliging the paparazzi and setting travel goals along the way.

This past week, we saw star power swing in and out of the airport in style. While some kept is casual, others went all-out showcasing their sartorial choices. From Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, here are some of the finest airport attire. Check out the pictures.

Alia Bhatt

Alia keeps it simple at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia keeps it simple at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A frequent at the airport, the Kalank star was spotted at the airport this week, too. This time, she kept it comfortable and breezy in a light beige A-line dress, which almost looks similar to the famous Burberry trench coat. She pulled the look together with tan coloured ankle length boots and a red bag.

Deepika Padukone

We love the oversized sweater! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the oversized sweater! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was out there giving us major winter vibes in an oversized fuschia sweater teamed with loose jeans and chunky sneakers. To complete her look, she went for sleek silver hoops and oversized glasses.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan looks dapper. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan looks dapper. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan keeps it dapper in a light olive green T-shirt teamed with a black stonewashed denim jacket and a pair of black and grey sports shoes. He completed his look with black wayfarers and a cap.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez always manages to look chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez always manages to look chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez keeps it ultra-chic this week at the airport. She was spotted in a high neck white top teamed with a black sweater plonked casually on her back, and a pair of straight cut jeans and peep-toe stilettos. To pull her look together, she was seen donning a sling bag, with her hair tied in a high ponytail.

Janhvi Kapoor

‘Simple’ and ‘comfortable’ are the words that describe Janhvi Kapoor’s airport attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ‘Simple’ and ‘comfortable’ are the words that describe Janhvi Kapoor’s airport attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor goes ethnic in a white kurti set which has floral motifs near the neckline in pink and red. Sans makeup, the look was teamed with sequined jootis and a cloth sling bag. We like how simple and comfortable her attire looks, making it to our list of comfortable airport outfits.

Kajol

We like the formal vibe! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We like the formal vibe! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol’s airport outfit gives us all the formal vibes as she sports a white V-neck T-shirt teamed with a plain black blazer and a pair of denim pants. She pulls her look together with white chunky sneakers and cat-eye sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor’s sweatshirt is our new favourite. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor’s sweatshirt is our new favourite. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Donning an oversized red sweatshirt which says: “I’d rather be at home”, we like how Bebo teamed up with a pair of black jeggings and calf brown ankle-length boots. Her hair, as usual, was tied in a neat bun. She also wore an oversized pair of sunnies. What really added to the look was the animal-printed tote.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi was spotted in an all-white attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi was spotted in an all-white attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taking ethnic to a new level, Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at the airport this week donning an all-white lace kurti set, which had oversized sleeves. The look was pulled together with pointy pair of flats and hair tied in a bun. For makeup, she went for a pink matte lip with a generous dose of mascara.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd