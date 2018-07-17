Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor show how to ace monsoon style with these easy tricks

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Need some inspiration to add some oomph to your casual outfit? Look no further because we have Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor leading the way. Recently, we saw the Padmaavat actor at Mumbai airport, where she made an easy and comfortable style statement.

With a white camisole worn with a pair of monochrome joggers and layered with a denim jacket, the actor showed us how to keep the fashion quotient high but fuss-free. A pair of Lennon glasses, white sneakers and gold baubles rounded out her look.

Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a white suit, worn with silver tasselled sandals. Very subtle and easy on the eyes, don’t you think?

Janhvi Kapoor plays it safe in a white cotton kurti set. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor plays it safe in a white cotton kurti set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Another actor spotted at the airport was Raveena Tandon. Though not exactly known for her sartorial picks, this time she caught our eye–courtesy her uber chic haircut. Dressed in black co-ords with a dash of bold red on the lips, the actor looked cute, and we think its a curation worth trying.

Raveena Tandon wows in black co-ords at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon wows in black co-ords at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Which curation would you like to try? Let us know in the comments section below.

