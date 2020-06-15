Pretty in pink: Take tips from celebs on how to ace the shade

Which is your favoutrite look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri. Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favoutrite look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri. Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

An easy way to make a statement is to choose a colour that is sure to make you stand out in a crowd. And the variations that come with pink makes it a perfect colour. You can opt for soft pink to hot pink, depending on the occasion. Here are some examples

Deepika Padukone

The actor looked lovely in this neon-pink ensemble from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked lovely in the flowy outfit that was styled with winged eyeliner and blow-dried hair.

Ananya Panday

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor looked gorgeous in this hot pink short dress. The make-up was kept minimal and the look was rounded out with hair styled in soft curls.

Another look we loved of hers is in this short pink dress with sheer sleeves. The out was clinched at the waist.

Vaani Kapoor

The War actor looked ravishing in this pink dress; and with an outfit like that you really don’t need to accessorise much.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty’s strapless pink gown, which features a sheer train, is gorgeous and we liked how it was completed with a neat ponytail.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actor looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Dhadak actor looked pretty in this Prabal Gurung maxi dress. The look was completed with a nice hairdo.

What do you think of their looks?

