Deepika Padukone looks pristine in white at an event in Delhi

Deepika Padukone was recently in the capital to attend an event on ‘Finding Beauty in Imperfection’, organised by Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO). The actor chose white for the occasion and donned an off-white ensemble. The flared white top was teamed with matching palazzo pants. Nude make-up and white pearl earrings rounded out the look. The actor pulled off the look impressively and spoke on a host of issues at the event.

According to a report in Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Padukone entreated women to take care of themselves and not feel guilty in the process. “Women have a tendency of feeling a lot of guilt. We are always trying to be perfect in playing different roles, so I feel it is important to take time for yourself and do it without guilt. Even if women go for a spa session, most women are thinking ‘Oh, I have to go pick my kids from school’ or ‘My husband must be coming home,” she was quoted as saying. “Women are constantly worrying about someone else… But it’s okay to take time for yourself and do it without guilt,” she said.

The actor also spoke on depression and the way she coped with it. “Sharing my experience with depression made me feel lighter. It was like a huge weight lifted off my shoulders, I felt transparent with no fear of being judged,” she said.

The actor also almost always gives us major fashion goals while travelling. Padukone’s airport fashion is chic and comfortable.

[With inputs from IANS]

