Sunday, December 29, 2019

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi and Balenciaga: Which look do you like better?

The Chhapaak actor stepped out in two different looks. We think she nailed both. What do you think?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 29, 2019 12:11:29 pm
Deepika Padukone, deepika padukone Chhapaak promotions, deepika padukone Chhapaak promotions, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Deepika Padukone print on print sari, Deepika Padukone Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari lokmat awards, indian express news Which look do you like more? (Source: APH Images/Sabyasachi Official/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi make a combination that sartorial goals are made up of. The actor, busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, had stepped out in a sari by the designer and looked like royalty. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen in a floral printed full-sleeve blouse. This was paired with an oceanic blue sari with heavily embroidered border.

Much like most times, the sari was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and rounded out with smokey eyes and a nude shade of lipstick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:13am PST

She was also spotted in an all-white ensemble from Balenciaga. The top was paired with a pair of matching pants and teamed with an oversized shirt. It was accessorised with a bun and chic gold earrings.

Deepika Padukone stepped out in an all-white ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has been seen donning outfits from Sabyasachi quite frequently. She was recently spotted in a blue and white printed co-ord set which she paired with a matching long shrug. Even though the prints were a bit dense, the Piku actor pulled it off effortlessly. The look was completed with hair tied in a messy bun and accessorised with statement earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 24, 2019 at 3:10am PST

Which look did you like more?

