Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi and Balenciaga: Which look do you like better?

Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi make a combination that sartorial goals are made up of. The actor, busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, had stepped out in a sari by the designer and looked like royalty. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen in a floral printed full-sleeve blouse. This was paired with an oceanic blue sari with heavily embroidered border.

Much like most times, the sari was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and rounded out with smokey eyes and a nude shade of lipstick.

She was also spotted in an all-white ensemble from Balenciaga. The top was paired with a pair of matching pants and teamed with an oversized shirt. It was accessorised with a bun and chic gold earrings.

Deepika Padukone stepped out in an all-white ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone stepped out in an all-white ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has been seen donning outfits from Sabyasachi quite frequently. She was recently spotted in a blue and white printed co-ord set which she paired with a matching long shrug. Even though the prints were a bit dense, the Piku actor pulled it off effortlessly. The look was completed with hair tied in a messy bun and accessorised with statement earrings.

Which look did you like more?

