Deepika Padukone cuts out a pretty picture in an all-red outfit; see pics

Deepika Padukone recently stepped out for the photo shoot for Filmfare magazine clad in an all-red outfit. Her outfit included a red pleated skirt teamed with a matching sweater.

Deepika Padukone stuns in a red ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone, who is back to work post her dreamy Italian wedding, was recently seen posing for Filmfare magazine clad in an all-red outfit. The actor, known for her amazing sartorial choices, as always, did not disappoint.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the Bajirao Mastani actor was seen donning a red pleated skirt teamed with a matching, full sleeves sweater, both from the brand H&M. Furthermore, Nathani accessorised her outfit with a pair of red pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin and statement gold earrings from Vitange Vintage. We think it was clever of her to keep her accessories minimal and let the outfit do the talking. Artist Anil C rounded off her look with a pop of red on the lips and a dewy palette. Meanwhile, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori styled her hair into a neat ponytail that complemented her look nicely.

Later on, Padukone changed her skirt and heels and opted for something more comfortable. She paired the same red sweater with a pair of blue cropped jeans and white sneakers from Nike. One can’t but notice her luscious wavy hairdo, which accentuated her look.

Deepika Padukone in a red sweater and blue jeans. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Padukone also picked the colour red while attending her last reception party in Mumbai hosted for the film fraternity. Needless to say, the actor set hearts aflutter in a custom-made, shimmery red gown from Zuhair Murad. Featuring a gorgeous train with ruffles and a side slit, Padukone exuded elegance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai reception. (Source: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose for the camera. (Source: APH Images)

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit was accessorised with a matching, sheer veil and red strappy heels. For the make-up, she went for nude tones with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Georgio Gabriel styled her hair in beautiful centre-parted waves.

