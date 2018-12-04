Deepika Padukone is all ‘fearless and fabulous’ on this magazine cover

Now that the grand wedding celebrations and the star-studded receptions have come to an end, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back to work. While Singh is busy with his upcoming movie Simmba, Padukone sizzled on the cover of GQ India’s December 2018 issue.

Dressed in a pair of black leather pants by Chalayan teamed with a deep blue bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline by I.D. Sarrieri, the Piku actor set temperatures soaring. Her outfit was accessorised with a black Tom Ford headband and a Cartier bracelet.

Prior to this, Padukone was seen setting hearts aflutter in a custom-made, shimmery red gown from Zuhair Murad. Featuring a gorgeous train with ruffles and a side slit, the actor looked lovely at her Mumbai reception.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit was accessorised with a matching, sheer veil and red strappy heels. For the make-up, she went for nude tones with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Georgio Gabriel styled her hair in beautiful centre-parted waves.

Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dapper as ever in a black, embroidered tuxedo teamed with a white shirt and a black bow-tie. Black shoes and geeky glassy completed his look.