scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

Deepika Padukone paints the town red with her latest look

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Padmaavat actor looked super glamorous in a high-neck red top and a pair of sleek latex pants

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 24, 2021 10:50:20 am
What do you think of her look? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone’s affinity for the elaborate and unconventional needs no introduction. The actor can be often seen donning tulle gowns and saris with cape blouses. So when she recently stepped out, it was bound to be a fashion bonanza — and as always, Deepika did not disappoint.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Padmaavat actor looked super glamorous in a high-neck red top and a pair of sleek latex pants. The chic look was pulled together with hair tied in a top knot, filled-in eyebrows and accessorised with statement gold earrings.

ALSO READ |Effortless makeup ideas courtesy Deepika Padukone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

The outfit complemented her svelte frame really well as did the intense eye-make-up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Prior to this, she was seen on Vogue India‘s digital cover in a powder-blue co-ord set — a crop top styled with a pair of high-waisted trousers. Also styled by Nathani, the look was accessorised the look with a pair of big diamond studs and a dainty chain necklace. She also seen wearing a ‘Happy Sport’ Chopard watch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Speaking to the portal, she said, “I have always admired my mother’s style. For as long as I can remember, her style has been classic, elegant and something I have related to.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From bling to athleisure: A look at Jennifer Lopez’s versatile wardrobe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement