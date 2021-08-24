Deepika Padukone paints the town red with her latest look

Deepika Padukone’s affinity for the elaborate and unconventional needs no introduction. The actor can be often seen donning tulle gowns and saris with cape blouses. So when she recently stepped out, it was bound to be a fashion bonanza — and as always, Deepika did not disappoint.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Padmaavat actor looked super glamorous in a high-neck red top and a pair of sleek latex pants. The chic look was pulled together with hair tied in a top knot, filled-in eyebrows and accessorised with statement gold earrings.

The outfit complemented her svelte frame really well as did the intense eye-make-up.

Prior to this, she was seen on Vogue India‘s digital cover in a powder-blue co-ord set — a crop top styled with a pair of high-waisted trousers. Also styled by Nathani, the look was accessorised the look with a pair of big diamond studs and a dainty chain necklace. She also seen wearing a ‘Happy Sport’ Chopard watch.

Speaking to the portal, she said, “I have always admired my mother’s style. For as long as I can remember, her style has been classic, elegant and something I have related to.”