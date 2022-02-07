Deepika Padukone does it again; steals the show with her impeccable style

Sleek, trendy and chic — this is how one can best describe Deepika Padukone’s style. Of late, the actor has also been on top of her fashion game as she promotes her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. From blazer dresses to faux leather ensembles, she has been busy serving some impeccable looks, styled by her longtime stylist, Shaleena Nathani.

As such, the Piku actor once again floored us with her latest look — this time in a bodycon dress. To know more about her OOTD, read on!

She was seen wearing a beige bodycon midi dress from David Koma with black geometric prints all over. The stunning dress featured a plunging neckline, half sleeves and a black collar.

Keeping it subtle, she accessorised the look with a pair of golden hoops and black pumps. Further, she tied her hair in a middle-parted sleek ponytail. To add the finishing touches, the actor opted for winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, contoured and highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour.

This is not the first time Deepika has opted for a David Koma creation during the promotion spree. Earlier, she was seen in a monochromatic blazer dress by the designer, that is perfect for those who like to keep it business chic.

A pair of black thigh-high boots, braided hair and minimal accessories completed her stylish look.

