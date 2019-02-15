Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone wows in this gorgeous gown by Gauri and Nainikahttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/deepika-padukone-gauri-and-narnika-gown-5585782/

Deepika Padukone wows in this gorgeous gown by Gauri and Nainika

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted in a floor-length gown by designer-duo Gauri and Nainika. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked gorgeous in the floral printed attire from the designers' the Resort’19 Collection.

Deepika Padukone rocks the all-black airport outfit; yet again
What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s look? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone rarely disappoints with her sartorial choices. So it no surprise that the Padmaavat actor looked gorgeous in a ruffled floor-length gown by designer-duo Gauri and Nainika. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor wowed in the floral printed attire from the designers’ Resort’19 Collection.

Hair tied in a messy bun and minimal make-up completed the look.

Much like her red carpet looks, the actor also aces the casual airport look. She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit. She stood out in a black tunic top which she had paired with sheer black stockings. The attire was teamed with a jacket, black boots and a matching handbag. She chose to keep her hair tied in a loose ponytail and opted for wine lips. The look was accessorised with vintage round sunnies.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone rocks the all-black airport outfit; yet again

In another look, Padukone looked chic in a white high-neck beaded sweater that was paired with a pair of black jeans. The no-make up look was completed with black sunnies, handbag and boots.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

At the airport again, Padukone was spotted looking lovely in a black high-neck tee. She teamed it with a matching skirt, black sunnies and boots.

Advertising

What do you think of her current look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Neeti Mohan's pre-wedding shoot is all about glamour and sibling bond
2 Sonchiriya promotions: Bhumi Pednekar is experimenting with her fashion choices and we like it
3 Gully Boy promotions: Alia Bhatt takes her fashion game a notch higher