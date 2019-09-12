Deepika Padukone oozes elegance in rose gold sari as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone was seen offering prayers to the most loved Ganapati idol of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja, on the ninth day of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On her visit to the most popular pandal, the Piku actor was spotted in her evergreen sari and bun look.

The actor oozed elegance in a rose gold silk sari which featured a thick embroidered golden border. Her hair was styled in a neat bun with a middle parting, with her look accessorised with big chandbali earrings. Subtle makeup beautifully rounded out the traditional look.

Lalbaugcha Raja is the most famous Sarvajanik Ganapati kept at Lalbaug, that was made in 1934. The idol is kept for public display for 11 days; thereafter it is immersed in the Arabian sea at Girgaum Chowpatty on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Bollywood celebrities have immense faith and actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar among others often pay their visit. This year along with Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana also took out time to visit the pandal on the auspicious occasion.