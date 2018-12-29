Deepika Padukone turns heads with her bold and experimental look on the cover of this magazine

It won’t be an exaggeration to say Deepika Padukone owned 2018 and how. From her red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival to her grand wedding celebrations at Lake Como in Italy, she has constantly made headlines this year. Keeping with the trend, it looks like the Piku actor has already geared up for 2019 as she recently took to Instagram to share her picture that was featured on the cover of Filmfare’s January issue.

Dressed in a black and red top that she layered with a quirky leopard print jacket, Padukone was seen sporting a casual yet bold look on the cover of the magazine. Hair styled in messy waves and well-defined eyes went well with the look and added an element of drama to it. We think the actor’s experimental style really went in her favour.

In another picture, she was seen in a multi-coloured shirt dressed with waist-high slit that she accessorised with a pair of pointed red heels. Stylist Shaleena Nathani added a black belt that gave structure to her outfit.

Earlier, on the cover of GQ India’s December 2018 issue, Padukone sizzled in a pair of black leather pants by Chalayan that she teamed with a deep blue bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline by I.D. Sarrieri. Her outfit was accessorised with a black Tom Ford headband and a Cartier bracelet.

What do you think of her latest look?