Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

‘It’s really comfortable’: Deepika Padukone on her look for unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy

"At the moment, I feel nervous. But, I also feel a lot of gratitude," the actor said, before unveiling the FIFA trophy

Iker Casillas, left, and Deepika Padukone pose with the trophy before the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium (Source: AP)
Deepika Padukone recently became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup Trophy ahead of the iconic match between Argentina and France in Qatar on Sunday. The actor escorted the official trophy in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk inside the jam-packed Lusail Stadium with footballer Iker Casillas. While fans hailed Deepika for representing the nation on one of the biggest sporting platforms, others criticised her for her outfit choice. However, the Piku star found it “perfect” for the occasion.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Deepika took everyone behind the scenes of the event, a few moments before the unveiling of the trophy. “At the moment, I feel nervous. But, I also feel a lot of gratitude,” she started out saying, expressing her nervousness and gratitude for having received this unprecedented opportunity. “Like you mentioned, it’s huge, it’s one of the biggest sporting moments in history and Louis Vuitton as well. Just feels like a really proud moment for me. This is my first time at a FIFA World Cup. As you can see, we are in Doha and this is also my first time in Doha by the way. And, I get to watch the final, which I think is incredible.”

 

Talking about the trophy trunk, she added that the beauty is that victory travels in Louis Vuitton. “Its craftsmanship mixed with functionality makes it even more beautiful. I cannot wait for that moment to actually unveil the trophy,” the actor and global ambassador of the luxury brand said in the video.

ALSO READ |Michelle Obama's fashion declaration of independence

For the occasion, she had worn a head-to-toe LV ensemble consisting of a collared white shirt with long sleeves, a caramel-coloured oversized jacket with metallic patches near the shoulders and a black skirt. She rounded off this look with matching boots, a slick bun, and fresh makeup.

 

Calling the look “perfect”, Deepika said, “I am wearing Louis Vuitton. It’s a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas (Ghesquière, women’s creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton). And, what I love about it is that it is so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time, it’s really comfortable.”

