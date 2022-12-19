Deepika Padukone looked fashionable as she made history at the FIFA finals

The FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France was a nerve-wracking one, with both teams fighting tooth-and-nail to seal their victory; ultimately, it was Messi’s Argentina that got to lift the coveted World Cup trophy, hours after actor Deepika Padukone was seen unveiling it along with Iker Casillas, a former football player from Spain.

Pictures and videos of the footballer and the global star were shared on social media, and fans were impressed that the Bollywood A-lister got such an opportunity — to not only witness the historic match in person, but to also stand so close to the iconic Jules Rimet trophy and share the moment with the celebrated Spanish goalkeeper.

Deepika — joined by husband Ranveer Singh, too, who stayed back in the stands — looked regal as always as she walked to the field of the Lusail Stadium with Iker, who held the golden trophy.

Deepika walked in the capacity of the ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, which made the trophy case. It shared a photograph on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton. #DeepikaPadukone and #IkerCasillas presented the ultimate prize in football in a bespoke #LouisVuitton trophy trunk at the #FIFAWorldCup2022 Final.” The ‘Gehraiyaan‘ star made history, as she is perhaps the first global star to have got the chance to unveil the trophy during a FIFA World Cup match.

The actor, who is also reportedly the first Indian to be appointed as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, flashed her million-dollar smile and looked resplendent. For the occasion, she was dressed head-to-toe in an LV ensemble: a collared white shirt with long sleeves, over which she wore a caramel-coloured oversized jacket that featured metallic patches near the shoulders.

She also wore a black skirt and matching boots to finish the look, and for makeup, opted for a slick bun, a dewy base and bright ruby red lips. Ranveer was a proud husband as he shared the following photos and videos on his Instagram stories, calling his wife the “actual trophy”.

In the final moments, which had everyone sweating and biting their nails, the couple locked in an embrace with Ranveer looking visibly overwhelmed and emotional about Argentina’s impending victory.

