Deepika Padukone can ace any look — here’s proof

Deepika Padukone is a bonafide fashion icon who can effortlessly nail any look. And a look at her off-duty style will instantly reveal her liking for fuss-free and breezy looks. So it comes as no surprise that the actor, after expressing her love for flowers on her Instagram account, recently shared pictures of herself looking lovely in a peach-pink floral maxi dress.

The semi-sheer pastel ensemble featured billowing sleeves and a high ruffled neckline that gave it a slightly Victorian vibe. In keeping with the romantic aesthetic of her dress, the Piku actor kept her makeup fresh and dewy, finishing off her beauty look with a voluminous ponytail.

Earlier, the actor wore a tan coloured trench coat that featured large puffed sleeves, as she was spotted outside a nail salon. The coat added drama to her otherwise simple ensemble comprising a basic white top and flared denim jeans. She jazzed up the look by accessorising it with multi-layered gold chains and cat-eyed sunglasses.

What do you think about her latest looks?