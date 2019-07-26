Deepika Padukone looks stylish in this Alberta Ferretti ensemble; see pics

Deepika Padukone can manage to look effortlessly elegant in any outfit she wears. The Piku actor was recently spotted proving this right yet again as she stepped out in an Alberta Ferretti ensemble. The actor looked lovely in the white tee and the blush pink oversized jacket and pants it was teamed with.

The look was rounded out with a nude make-up palette and statement earrings.

The actor has often donned the designer’s creations. Most recently at the Youth Anxiety Center in New York City, Padukone was seen nailing the pantsuit look by the designer. Spotted alongside supermodel Kendall Jenner, Padukone was seen looking lovely in flared pants and blazer combo. The look was rounded out with matching black pumps and chandelier earrings, while subtle make-up and loose hair completed it.

The actor had chosen the designer’s ensemble even while unveiling her statue at Madame Tussauds in London, earlier this year. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor made quite a statement in an Alberta Ferretti limited edition cape and suit. However, the floor length cape teamed with the attire did not impress us much. The look was rounded out by subtle make-up, a sleek bun and accessorised with diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

At this year’s Filmfare Awards too the actor was seen looking gorgeous in an-all black ensemble from Ferretti. The look really stood out for the tuxedo jacket and the multilayered tulle skirt. It was completed with hair neatly tied in a bun, nude lipstick and smokey eyes.

What do you think of her latest look?