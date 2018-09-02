Deepika Padukone’s heartracing looks for this magazine cover are definitely worth a double take

Deepika Padukone turns cover girl for a leading fashion magazine. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone turns cover girl for a leading fashion magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Anyone who has seen even one of Deepika Padukone’s period dramas, be it Padmaavat or Bajirao Mastaani, can vouch for the actor’s panache for retro fashion. Not just traditional ensembles, she takes old Hollywood glamour in her stride too.

Recently, the 32-year-old appeared on the cover of Elle magazine for their September issue. Dressed in a Saint Laurent studded blouse with padded shoulders, she looked stunning. Her look was accessorised with a pair of earrings from BVLGARI. However, what really set the ball racing for us was the iconic winged eyeliner, reminiscent of the 90s that the actor sported.

Make-up artist Anil C stuck to a nude palette to accentuate the bold eyes and hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou rounded out the actor’s look with a bouffant ponytail.

For another cover image, Padukone was seen in a structured, off-shoulder Fendi dress. With earrings from BVLGARI and a Tissot watch, the actor kept her accessories to a gold tone. Similar iconic eyes, a bouffant ponytail and nude make-up added finishing touches to her look. However, we think this time Anil C went a little overboard with the foundation.

Speaking to the magazine about her love affair with films, the actor commented, “We weren’t a family that watched too many films. Dad was an athlete. Growing up, my sister and my childhood was all about school, cycling, playing outside… And it’s strange, but every time I watched them [the films], I felt like this is what I’m going to be doing. Even though there was no film connection.”

