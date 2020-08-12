Deepika Padukone’s easy makeup looks for days you don’t want to make an effort

Here are a few tips and tricks for days you want to go easy. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Some days are never-ending, thanks to those back-to-back meetings and video conference calls. It is on those days that we wish we knew some basic makeup tricks and tips which will help us get that radiant glow without putting in much effort and time. If you too have been looking for such effortless makeup ideas, you are at the right place!

Below are some easy and fresh makeup looks inspired by Deepika Padukone. They are soft yet glam and don’t require a lot of effort. So put on your outfit for the day and get your cues from these makeup looks right away.

The Cocktail actor’s eyebrows are always sharp. If you too are regular with trimming and shaping your eyebrows, half your job is already done because eyebrows can make or break your look. In case you need help, you can check out our easy guide here.

While the eyebrows are a mainstay of her look, she also heavily focuses on the eyes. From smudged kohl to fluttery eyelashes, they are her go-to looks. If you need some help, here’s your guide to acing fuller lashes. If you plan for the smudged kohl look, make it a point to line your upper lash line to make the eyes look bigger.

Keep your base light; go for a BB cream rather than a foundation. If you do not have one, mix your foundation with a moisturiser and blend it. Go for liquid or cream products rather than powder ones. Not only do they last longer but give you a more flushed and natural look.

Add a pop of colour by using your nude lipstick on your eyelids. Softly swirl your ring finger on your lipstick and tap the product on your eyelids. Blend it out and add a little highlighter to the inner corner of your eyes.

For your hairstyle, you don’t always have to opt for a neat ponytail or a sharp bun. A simple low bun does the job, too. Here the actor sports a slightly messy low bun which is neat but doesn’t require much effort to style.

