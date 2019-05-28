Deepika Padukone disappoints in this yellow ruffle sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Right from red carpets to film promotions, ruffles have become an intrinsic part of celebrity wardrobes. Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen stepping out in a yellow ruffled sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Paired with a pussy bow blouse in the same hue – featuring billowy sleeves – her look was rounded out with the signature Bengal tiger belt from the designer’s label. Stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised it with dramatic earrings and retro sunglasses.

The actor’s hair was pulled back in a tight low bun and rounded out with subtle make-up with slightly bronzed cheeks to add some sheen. We think she failed to hit the bull’s eye.

Prior to this, the Padmaavat actor was seen at Cannes in an equally bright outfit. We think it was a striking appearance in a lime green tulle tiered gown from Giambattista Valli, which featured a long train.

Accessorising it with a rose gold floral headwrap from Emily-London, Stuart Weitzman sandals, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Padukone owned the red carpet in every possible way.

The actor was spotted in four different looks on her second day at the film fiesta, and needless to say, she nailed each look.