Every time we loved Deepika Padukone in denims

Denim and comfort go hand in hand. It is a fabric that has stood the test of time and is the go-to option for not just us, but even Bollywood fashionistas like Deepika Padukone. A careful look at her style choices and you will notice that while on most days she looks red-carpet ready in tulle gowns or saris, she also likes to keep it chilled out and easy in denim.

So check out all the times she impressed in casual denim pieces, and even take a cue on how to style them with oodles of elegance.

A slightly oversized T-shirt and a pair of mom jeans could be your go-to outfit on days you want to keep it fuss-free. Here, the Padmaavat actor opted to fold the the ends of her jeans to give it a chic look, and accessorised it with a long yellow belt.

There’s nothing like a great pair of straight-cut jeans. They make you look taller and work great for those who have slightly heavy thighs. Pair it with a corset-like top or a simple white shirt with statement earrings and you are sure to turn heads.

One can never get enough of the denim-on-denim trend, and Deepika’s picture is clear proof! If you are keen on acing this style, remember to focus on the details. You can go for a distressed denim jacket with a pair of cigarette pants. But make sure you keep the shades of the two pieces similar so it does not clash.

Nothing beats the white T-shirt and denims combo. After all, it is so chic. But one thing about jeans is that you must make sure you purchase one according to your body type. For example, if you have a heavy lower body, go for boot-cut jeans since it gives the illusion of elongated legs. Here Deepika keeps it simple by styling her look with an oversized pair of glasses.

We too have done it — tried giving our jeans a distressed effect with a pair of scissors. While there is divided opinion on this trend, many people swear by it. For a chic look, pair your distressed number with a sleek blazer or if you are in the mood to go all out, pair it with fishnet stockings underneath.

What do you think about her looks?

