Deepika Padukone wows in Mysore silk shirt, deconstructed Maharani necklace at Cannes 2022; see pics

The much-awaited 75th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival has officially kickstarted, and we cannot wait to see Indian stars make dazzling appearances on the red carpet. Putting an end to fans’ wait, Deepika Padukone’s looks from the first day just dropped on social media and, as expected, we cannot get enough of her impeccable style!

The actor was seen in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery from the acclaimed designer’s ‘Tropic of Calcutta’ collection — “the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update” — for her appearance as a member of the jury.

She wore a printed Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora that is “inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation,” the designer shared. It was styled with monogram buttons and pleated green wool trousers.

To accessorise this stylish look, the Piku actor opted for a deconstructed Maharani necklace “that has been crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds”. A headscarf matching her shirt, embellished heels from Christian Louboutin, and a statement belt cinched to the waist completed her head-turning look.

Deepika at the Cannes Film Festival (Source: Reuters) Deepika at the Cannes Film Festival (Source: Reuters)

Styled by her long-time associate, Shaleena Nathani, she added the finishing touches with winged eyeliner, oodles of blush and a deep maroon lip colour.

Deepika at the Cannes Film Festival (Source: Reuters) Deepika at the Cannes Film Festival (Source: Reuters)

What do you think of Deepika’s look?

