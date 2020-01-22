Deepika Padukone is a beauty in black; check it out here

Deepika Padukone nails power dressing in this ensemble. (Photos: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram; designed by Rajan Sharma) Deepika Padukone nails power dressing in this ensemble. (Photos: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram; designed by Rajan Sharma)

Deepika Padukone knows how to make an impression, whether it is with her powerful acting skills or her chic fashion choices. She is not afraid to experiment with her looks and carries off everything with sheer elegance. Recently honoured with the prestigious Crystal Award for her contribution in spreading awareness regarding mental health at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Switzerland, the actor has been turning heads at the international event.

After impressing in an Alex Perry outfit, the Piku actor once again stood out in a double-breasted black coat teamed with fitted black trousers from Gauchere, a Paris-based designer. The look was pulled together with black pumps from Christian Louboutin. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her look was completed with a black overcoat from Prada.

Take a look at the all-black look here.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone makes yellow a winter colour and we are not complaining; see pics

For make-up, she went for the classic thick winged eyeliner, lending a vintage vibe to the sharp look. With a soft and a sheer base, her cheeks were lightly contoured and pink nude lips completed her look. For accessories, she opted a sleek necklace set with matching earrings. A perfect match, we say.

Take a closer look.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone is a vision in white as she steps out in a Sabyasachi sari

Prior to this, we was seen looking resplendent in a classic violet Alex Perry outfit that stood out for its cape sleeves, the interesting neckline and the knotted detail at the waist. While the outfit was enough to make a statement, we like how Nathani styled the look with a winged eyeliner, nude shade of lipstick, statement earrings and a sleek hairdo.

What do you think of her latest look?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd