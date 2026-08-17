Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone keeps daughter Dua close with custom gold name necklace

Deepika Padukone recently grabbed attention at the Mumbai airport, where she was spotted wearing an elegant custom gold necklace with a personal touch. The pendant featured her daughter Dua’s name, and the heartwarming gesture quickly caught fans’ attention online.

The Om Shanti Om actor, known for her chic airport looks, turned heads this time in a baby blue oversized shirt paired with denim and brown sunglasses. A pulled-back bun and a strappy shoulder bag, combined with the sentimental necklace, completed her minimal glam.

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, Dua, back in 2024, and the couple have kept their little one away from the public spotlight since. With a second kid on the way, paparazzi caught the father-to-be seeing off Deepika at the airport.