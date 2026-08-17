Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone keeps daughter Dua close with custom gold name necklace

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Deepika Padukone recently grabbed attention at the Mumbai airport, where she was spotted wearing an elegant custom gold necklace with a personal touch. The pendant featured her daughter Dua’s name, and the heartwarming gesture quickly caught fans’ attention online.
The Om Shanti Om actor, known for her chic airport looks, turned heads this time in a baby blue oversized shirt paired with denim and brown sunglasses. A pulled-back bun and a strappy shoulder bag, combined with the sentimental necklace, completed her minimal glam.
Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, Dua, back in 2024, and the couple have kept their little one away from the public spotlight since. With a second kid on the way, paparazzi caught the father-to-be seeing off Deepika at the airport.
But wait! Deepika isn’t the only celebrity who keeps their child’s memory close in the form of jewellery.
Last year, during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, Rani Mukerji accepted her honour for Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway while wearing a ‘Adira’ necklace in custom gold.
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A few years ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too attended the Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai while wearing her daughter Maltie’s name in a neck chain, created by London-based fine jewellery brand, Roxanne First. According to Vogue, she’d previously flaunted the accessory while attending Day 2 of the Jonas Brothers’ concert in August 2023, looking glamorous in a white bralette and midi-skirt ensemble.
Hollywood celebrities are no stranger to this trend either. The Kardashian sisters are not just fashion icons, but also doting moms who like to keep their children as close to their heart as possible. Back in 2023, Kylie Jenner had given us a peek into her custom 14k gold ‘Stormi’ necklace on TikTok live.
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Sister Kim Kardashian also attended Paris Fashion Week in 2013 wearing a a gold-plated “Nori” necklace, after three-month old North’s nickname. The neckpieces, designed by Jennifer Meyer, were reportedly gifted to the girls from their mother Kris Jenner. Kim’s former husband Ye, previously known as Kanye West, also boasts of a collection of name necklaces made after each of his children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Adele too owns a gold chain with the name “Angelo,” on the pendant, inspired by her newborn son.
Deepika Padukone has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.