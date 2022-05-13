Deepika Padukone keeps it chic and trendy for her latest appearance; take a look

May 13, 2022 8:50:24 pm
Deepika Padukone never shies from experimenting with her style, keeping her sartorial picks contemporary and chic always. Ahead of her Cannes 2022 appearance, the actor served a super-flattering yet understated look, making us impatiently wait for what’s more to come in the next few weeks.
To attend the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show, she slipped into a striped t-shirt dress in yellow, blue and white. An oversized black bomber jacket with fringes was teamed with the ensemble.
View this post on Instagram
To accessorise this look, the Piku actor opted for knee-high pointed tan-brown boots and a tan-brown sling bag. Tying her hair in a messy top bun, she added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, a hint of blush, mascara-laden eyes and mauve lip shade.
Prior to this, Deepika had served a series of jaw-dropping looks for the promotions of her film, Gehraiyaan. Here, she can be seen wearing a black one-shoulder latex dress.
View this post on Instagram
Looking absolutely stunning, she had also worn a ribbed orange cut-out dress with black heels.
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-