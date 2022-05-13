scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
Deepika Padukone keeps it chic and trendy for her latest appearance; take a look

Ahead of her Cannes 2022 appearance, the actor served a super-flattering yet understated look

New Delhi
May 13, 2022 8:50:24 pm
Deepika looked chic as ever! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone never shies from experimenting with her style, keeping her sartorial picks contemporary and chic always. Ahead of her Cannes 2022 appearance, the actor served a super-flattering yet understated look, making us impatiently wait for what’s more to come in the next few weeks.

To attend the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show, she slipped into a striped t-shirt dress in yellow, blue and white. An oversized black bomber jacket with fringes was teamed with the ensemble.

To accessorise this look, the Piku actor opted for knee-high pointed tan-brown boots and a tan-brown sling bag. Tying her hair in a messy top bun, she added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, a hint of blush, mascara-laden eyes and mauve lip shade.

ALSO READ |Celeb fashion: Kangana Ranaut kickstarts ‘Dhaakad’ promotions in style

Prior to this, Deepika had served a series of jaw-dropping looks for the promotions of her film, Gehraiyaan. Here, she can be seen wearing a black one-shoulder latex dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 

Looking absolutely stunning, she had also worn a ribbed orange cut-out dress with black heels.

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt’s white caped pantsuit being likened to one worn by Deepika Padukone earlier

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 

