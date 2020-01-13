Deepika Padukone makes yellow a winter colour and we are not complaining; see pics

What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak might have released but the actor is in no mood to halt her promotional tours. She was recently spotted in two different looks and made a serious case for yellow as a winter colour. And we do not mind one bit. At one occasion, she stepped out in a yellow Anamika Khanna sari complete with an intricately embroidered red border. Teamed with a contrast blouse, the look was accessorised with silver earrings and rounded out with heavy mascara and a low, messy bun.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a long sequinned kurta by Sabyasachi, which was teamed with a matching churidar and dupatta. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was rounded out with hair tied in a neat bun, smokey eyes and accessorised with statement earrings.

Even though there has been an overload of sequins this year, we think Padukone managed to pull off the look rather well.

The actor’s promotional looks have been quite a mixed bad but the actor rarely goes wrong with ethnic outfits. She was spotted displaying her love for sequins at the screening of her film where she had donned a midnight-hued blue sequin sari from Sabyasachi. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes.

