Biker chic gone wrong? Deepika Padukone disappoints yet again

Deepika Padukone’s promotional wardrobe for her upcoming film, Chhapaak, has been the talk of the town. From Sabyasachi creations to Emilia Wickstead designs, she has aced it all. But she has, at times, also left us feeling a tad bit disappointed — remember the a shirt-corset combo? And her latest look also gets added to that list.

This time it happens to be her head-to-toe faux leather outfit — a black crew neck top with high waist pants from Proenza Schouler. She tucked her blouse in, which did give the look some form, but the belt did not help elevate the look.

Take a look at the pictures below.

For hair and make-up, she opted for a messy ponytail, nude lips and soft brown smokey eyes. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her look was accessorised with dramatically big golden hoops by Minerali — the only thing we liked about the look, apart from the classic black pointy-toe stilettos from Christian Louboutin.

Alia Bhatt was also spotted in an almost similar look at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star last year, and we are not fans of that look either. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit comprised an off-shoulder faux leather top and pants with sequin details from Osman Studio. Not only are such tops passé, the frill details also added nothing to the look. The worst, however, was the ill-fitted pair of pants.

Take a look at the pictures below.

The only thing that worked for the actor was the flawless make-up, and we quite liked how it was kept uncluttered by playing down on the accessories.

What do you think about their looks?

