scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold in ivory gown with plunging neckline; see pics

Mesmerised by her look, Ranveer Singh commented on the post, "And thank YOU for…..….sorry I lost my train of thought!"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 8:00:14 pm
Deepika Padukone, CartierDeepika Padukone dazzles in an ivory gown designed by Monsoori. (Monsoori/Instagram)

After spreading her magic at Cannes, Deepika Padukone is back to woo with her impeccable style.

The actor recently attended Cartier’s Beautés du Monde jewellery collection launch in Madrid, and needless to say, looked absolutely gorgeous.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika, who is also a brand ambassador of the brand, was seen in an ivory-silk peplum gown by London-based designer Monsoori, that featured a plunging neckline, and a sheer skirt-bottom.

Radiating elegance, she completed the look with a statement diamond neckpiece and elegant earrings. We like how she played with the look by tying her hair in a messy bun, and opting for subtle makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cartier Official (@cartier)

“Thank you @cartier for an elegant, inspiring evening,” the Gehraiyaan actor captioned her post on Instagram.

Mesmerised by her look, Ranveer Singh commented on the post, “And thank YOU for…..….sorry I lost my train of thought!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri)

Deepika attended the high-end jewellery event with several other notable ambassadors such as Annabelle Wallis, Rami Malek and Yasmine Sabri.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 4, 2022: Why to read ‘floating solar plants’ or ‘malnutriti...Premium
UPSC Key-July 4, 2022: Why to read ‘floating solar plants’ or ‘malnutriti...
DMK MP Raja’s heated pitch on ‘separate Tamil Nadu’, au...Premium
DMK MP Raja’s heated pitch on ‘separate Tamil Nadu’, au...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past weekPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!,

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

plastic, plastic ban, India plastic ban, India banned plastics, plastic products, plastic ban in India images, plastic ban in India gallery, indianexpress, indianexpress.com
Cups, straws, spoons: India starts on single-use plastic ban
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement