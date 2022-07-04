Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold in ivory gown with plunging neckline; see pics

After spreading her magic at Cannes, Deepika Padukone is back to woo with her impeccable style.

The actor recently attended Cartier’s Beautés du Monde jewellery collection launch in Madrid, and needless to say, looked absolutely gorgeous.

Deepika, who is also a brand ambassador of the brand, was seen in an ivory-silk peplum gown by London-based designer Monsoori, that featured a plunging neckline, and a sheer skirt-bottom.

Radiating elegance, she completed the look with a statement diamond neckpiece and elegant earrings. We like how she played with the look by tying her hair in a messy bun, and opting for subtle makeup.

“Thank you @cartier for an elegant, inspiring evening,” the Gehraiyaan actor captioned her post on Instagram.

Mesmerised by her look, Ranveer Singh commented on the post, “And thank YOU for…..….sorry I lost my train of thought!”

Deepika attended the high-end jewellery event with several other notable ambassadors such as Annabelle Wallis, Rami Malek and Yasmine Sabri.

