scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Deepika at Cannes 2022: Actor steals the show in sequin sari, black pantsuit

While the sari was paired with statement gold jewellery from Sabyasachi's Bengal Royale Collection, she accessorised the pantsuit with a Cartier neckpiece

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2022 5:12:57 pm
Deepika at the Cannes Film Festival (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram; Reuters)

Deepika Padukone is attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and, as expected, is serving a streak of eye-catching looks. After impressing everyone in an understated Louis Vuitton mini dress at the jury dinner and a stylish appearance in a Mysore silk shirt and pleated trousers from Sabyasachi followed by a sari look on day 1, she opted for a business-chic ensemble — an all-black pantsuit — for her first look of the second day of the film festival.

ALSO READ |Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker wedding: Bride’s white mini dress with sheer veil was a show stealer

She wore an asymmetric fitted jacket with open pleats on the right side that was paired with tailored, slightly flared high-waisted trousers.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

To accessorise this look, Deepika opted for a statement choker from Cartier and added the glam with blushed cheeks and bright red lip colour.

The actor was seen wearing a Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi as part of his Akash Tara Collection – “that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens”. It was paired with a black bustier blouse.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Jury member Deepika Padukone appears during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes (Source: AP)

According to the designer, the black, golden and white sequinned stripes in the sari “have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier”.

Deepika Padukone greets everyone during the opening ceremony (Source: Reuters)

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, it was paired with statement gold jewellery from the designer’s Bengal Royale Collection. “The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings update a classic with an Art Deco gaze.”

ALSO READ |‘The Archies’ actor Suhana Khan loves to keep it trendy at all times; here’s proof
Deepika’s eye makeup caught everyone’s attention. (Source: Reuters)

What elevated Deepika’s look to another level was her dramatic makeup. She opted for Julia Fox-like black eye makeup along with highlighted cheeks, nude lip colour and a hint of blush. With her hair tied in a messy bun, she completed the look with black embellished heels from Louboutin x Sabyasachi.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

vidya balan, deepika padukone, aishwarya rai bachchan, cannes film festival
Cannes: Revisiting some of the best red carpet outfits worn by Indian celebrities

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement