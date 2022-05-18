Deepika at Cannes 2022: Actor steals the show in sequin sari, black pantsuit

Deepika Padukone is attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and, as expected, is serving a streak of eye-catching looks. After impressing everyone in an understated Louis Vuitton mini dress at the jury dinner and a stylish appearance in a Mysore silk shirt and pleated trousers from Sabyasachi followed by a sari look on day 1, she opted for a business-chic ensemble — an all-black pantsuit — for her first look of the second day of the film festival.

She wore an asymmetric fitted jacket with open pleats on the right side that was paired with tailored, slightly flared high-waisted trousers.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

To accessorise this look, Deepika opted for a statement choker from Cartier and added the glam with blushed cheeks and bright red lip colour.

The actor was seen wearing a Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi as part of his Akash Tara Collection – “that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens”. It was paired with a black bustier blouse.

Jury member Deepika Padukone appears during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes (Source: AP) Jury member Deepika Padukone appears during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes (Source: AP)

According to the designer, the black, golden and white sequinned stripes in the sari “have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier”.

Deepika Padukone greets everyone during the opening ceremony (Source: Reuters) Deepika Padukone greets everyone during the opening ceremony (Source: Reuters)

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, it was paired with statement gold jewellery from the designer’s Bengal Royale Collection. “The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings update a classic with an Art Deco gaze.”

Deepika’s eye makeup caught everyone’s attention. (Source: Reuters) Deepika’s eye makeup caught everyone’s attention. (Source: Reuters)

What elevated Deepika’s look to another level was her dramatic makeup. She opted for Julia Fox-like black eye makeup along with highlighted cheeks, nude lip colour and a hint of blush. With her hair tied in a messy bun, she completed the look with black embellished heels from Louboutin x Sabyasachi.

