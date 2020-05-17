Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Missing Deepika Padukone at Cannes? Here are some of the most memorable looks from the festival

One of the constants at the Cannes' red carpet since a last couple of years has been Deepika Padukone and if looked closely, one can even trace evolution of her sartorial choices. We bring to you some of our favourite looks of hers.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2020 1:06:38 pm
Which look do you prefer the most? (Source: AP)

If things were not the way they are, we would have been poring over our phones and keeping a tab on our favourite actors and their red carpet looks at Cannes. The festival takes place in mid-May but in the light of the current pandemic, it stands cancelled. Needless to say, we are missing it and seeing our favourite celebrities attending it.

One of the constants at the red carpet since a last couple of years has been Deepika Padukone and if looked closely, one can even trace the evolution of her sartorial choices. We bring to you some of our favourite looks of hers.

Padukone served us one the most memorable looks from last year’s Cannes when she stepped out in this lime green tulle tiered gown from Giambattista Valli. The ostentatious outfit featured a long train and it was accessorised with a rose gold floral headwrap from Emily-London.

Actor Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film Pain and Glory at the 72nd international film festival. (Source: AP) deepika padukone cannes Deepika Padukone dazzled in this lime green gown. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The same year, she had also turned up in this stunning Peter Dundas gown. The voluminous gown was elevated by the exaggerated pointed sleeves and a sweeping trail. The eye make-up certainly deserves a mention.

In 2018, she made a statement and how when she donned this gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. The fuchsia gown with an excessively ruffled mullet-cut also featured a long train with striking sleeves. The look was completed with smokey eyes and a chic hairdo.

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio. (Source: AP images)
Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images)

We loved and still love this white Zuhair Murad gown she had worn that year. The outfit was stood out for the floral lacework and the matching cape.

 

View this post on Instagram

#Cannes2018

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

In 2017, there are two looks of hers we cannot forget. One was when she stepped out in a Brandon Maxwell gown. The flowy deep green gown looked lovely on her. The eye make-up went perfectly with the outfit.

Another was in this Marchesa gown. The one-shoulder sheer gown with shimmery floral work looked spectacular on her and we cannot get over how stunning she looked.

Which look of hers do you find the best?

