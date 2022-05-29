Deepika Padukone at Cannes: Actor impresses in pearls bustier and collar with ruffled off-white sari

Deepika Padukone, as part of the competition jury at Cannes 2022, served a host of stunning looks over the last two weeks. From going all out with a dramatic black and golden Louis Vuitton ensemble to keeping it bright and beautiful in an orange gown from Ashi Studio, the actor had us hooked with her versatile style on the red carpet.

And now, Deepika attended the closing ceremony of the film festival in an ethnic avatar, leaving us swooning over her sartorial pick. She was seen wearing an off-white sari featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Jury member Deepika Padukone on stage (Source: Reuters) Jury member Deepika Padukone on stage (Source: Reuters)

However, it was the bustier and collar accompanying the sari that elevated this monotone look and stole all the limelight. While the bustier featured pristine white pearls and crystals, the statement pearl collar was hand-embroidered to give this look an ethereal appeal.

Deepika at Cannes 2022 (Source: Reuters) Deepika at Cannes 2022 (Source: Reuters)

To accessorise this head-turning look, the Gehraiyaan actor opted for a pair of stone-studded earrings. With her tied in a sleek bun, she added to the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour.

The actor looked gorgeous (Source: Reuters) The actor looked gorgeous (Source: Reuters)

What do you think of Deepika’s last look at Cannes 2022?

