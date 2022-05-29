Deepika Padukone at Cannes: Actor impresses in pearls bustier and collar with ruffled off-white sari

May 29, 2022 1:20:58 pm
Deepika Padukone, as part of the competition jury at Cannes 2022, served a host of stunning looks over the last two weeks. From going all out with a dramatic black and golden Louis Vuitton ensemble to keeping it bright and beautiful in an orange gown from Ashi Studio, the actor had us hooked with her versatile style on the red carpet.
🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨
And now, Deepika attended the closing ceremony of the film festival in an ethnic avatar, leaving us swooning over her sartorial pick. She was seen wearing an off-white sari featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
However, it was the bustier and collar accompanying the sari that elevated this monotone look and stole all the limelight. While the bustier featured pristine white pearls and crystals, the statement pearl collar was hand-embroidered to give this look an ethereal appeal.
Best of Express Premium
To accessorise this head-turning look, the Gehraiyaan actor opted for a pair of stone-studded earrings. With her tied in a sleek bun, she added to the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour.
What do you think of Deepika’s last look at Cannes 2022?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-