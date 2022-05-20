scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Deepika at Cannes 2022: Actor looks mesmerising in fiery red gown, diamond necklace

After some eye-catching looks on the first two days, Deepika took the glamour quotient several notches higher on the third day as she turned up in a jaw-dropping Louis Vuitton ensemble

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 20, 2022 10:00:51 am
Deepika PadukoneJury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival (Source: AP)

Deepika Padukone is, undeniably, a sartorial force to reckon with. Trust the actor to leave you impressed, every time she makes an appearance. Thus, it was only expected of her to bowl us over with a streak of stunning looks at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which she is attending as part of the competition jury. And, Deepika surely is keeping up with our fashion expectations!

Also from Cannes 2022 |Cannes 2022: From Pooja Hegde to Hina Khan, Indian stars dazzle on the red carpet

After some eye-catching looks on the first two days of the 12-day-long star-studded event, she took the glamour quotient several notches higher on the third day as she turned up in a jaw-dropping custom Louis Vuitton ensemble — a strappy bright red gown that featured a plunging neckline with a peplum top and a voluminous flared skirt.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone on the red carpet (Source: Reuters)

We love how the Gehraiyaan actor went minimal with her accessories and let the opulent diamond Cartier necklace steal all the attention.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Deepika Padukone Deepika keeps it glamorous. (Source: Reuters)

What also caught our eyes was the fun, experimental ponytail sported by her, breaking a streak of open and bun hairdos. Check out the picture below to know what we are talking about.

Deepika looks lovely (Source: Reuters)

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she added to the glam with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and bright red lip colour. Oodles of highlighter brightened up her dazzling look further.

Also from Cannes 2022 |Tamannaah Bhatia exudes charm in ball gown; Urvashi Rautela wows in tulle ensemble
Deepika Padukone Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers (Source: AP)

