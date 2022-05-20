Deepika at Cannes 2022: Actor looks mesmerising in fiery red gown, diamond necklace

Deepika Padukone is, undeniably, a sartorial force to reckon with. Trust the actor to leave you impressed, every time she makes an appearance. Thus, it was only expected of her to bowl us over with a streak of stunning looks at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which she is attending as part of the competition jury. And, Deepika surely is keeping up with our fashion expectations!

After some eye-catching looks on the first two days of the 12-day-long star-studded event, she took the glamour quotient several notches higher on the third day as she turned up in a jaw-dropping custom Louis Vuitton ensemble — a strappy bright red gown that featured a plunging neckline with a peplum top and a voluminous flared skirt.

Deepika Padukone on the red carpet (Source: Reuters) Deepika Padukone on the red carpet (Source: Reuters)

We love how the Gehraiyaan actor went minimal with her accessories and let the opulent diamond Cartier necklace steal all the attention.

Deepika keeps it glamorous. (Source: Reuters) Deepika keeps it glamorous. (Source: Reuters)

What also caught our eyes was the fun, experimental ponytail sported by her, breaking a streak of open and bun hairdos. Check out the picture below to know what we are talking about.

Deepika looks lovely (Source: Reuters) Deepika looks lovely (Source: Reuters)

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she added to the glam with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and bright red lip colour. Oodles of highlighter brightened up her dazzling look further.

Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers (Source: AP) Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers (Source: AP)

