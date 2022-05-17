Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes first appearance; looks stunning in a sequin mini dress

Updated: May 17, 2022 10:56:45 am
Fans are waiting with bated breath for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival as several Indian actors, including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hina Khan and Helly Shah among others are expected to make an appearance at the star-studded event.
Deepika, who is a part of the competition jury, recently made her first official appearance at the Cannes jury dinner, looking lovely as ever.
For the evening, the actor opted for a sleeveless Louis Vuitton mini dress which featured sequinned vertical stripes in red, blue and golden. She teamed the look with a pair of heeled brown boots.
Accessorising the look with a Cartier watch and a Louis Vuitton handbag, she completed the look with hair styled in beachy waves and minimal makeup.
Prior to this, the Gehraiyaan actor had also posted a mini vlog on her social media, announcing her arrival in Cannes. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
