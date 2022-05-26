Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Actor brings drama to red carpet in black and golden ensemble

At Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone is on a glorious fashion streak and we are not complaining! As part of the jury at the film festival, the actor is serving stunning looks every day, leaving us enchanted by her experimental, versatile, and chic style.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Not the one to play safe, Deepika took the glamour quotient several notches higher recently as she turned up in a dramatic gown from Louis Vuitton, that has everyone talking. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Elvis’ (Source: AP) Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Elvis’ (Source: AP)

She was seen wearing an elaborate black and golden textured gown with intricate details giving it a lush opulent touch. However, the dramatic shoulder capes with long and blingy black fringes caught everyone’s attention.

Deepika Padukone walks the Cannes 2022 red carpet (Source:AP) Deepika Padukone walks the Cannes 2022 red carpet (Source:AP)

Letting the outfit do the talking, she kept it minimal with accessories — a pair of black studs and a few rings. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she swept her hair back and added to the glam with golden eyeshadow, kohled eyes, a hint of blush and nude lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Prior to this, she kept it bright and beautiful in a strapless floral dress by Richard Quinn. The easy-breezy lime outfit featured lovely pink and green floral motifs and was teamed with matching heeled boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

She tied her hair in a messy updo and accessorised with statement studs.

Also from Cannes 2022 | In a transformative dress, Sharon Stone made the Cannes red carpet her runway

In yet another Ashi Studio look at this year’s Cannes, Deepika also donned an all-white attire consisting of a white top with dramatic sleeves and flared trousers.

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the celebration dinner of the Cannes film festival (Source: AP) Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the celebration dinner of the Cannes film festival (Source: AP)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!